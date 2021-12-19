Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 37.2% in November

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Aegis started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

CMMB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,505. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $168.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

