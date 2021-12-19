Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The company has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

