Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Chico’s FAS worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 540,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

CHS stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

