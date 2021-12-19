Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 670 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 20,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,577,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $376,300.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $86,209.34.

Shares of PI opened at $84.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Impinj’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

