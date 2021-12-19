Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 60,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

