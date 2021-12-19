Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 55283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIOXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cielo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Cielo alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cielo’s payout ratio is presently 28.58%.

About Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.