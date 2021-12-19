Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $219.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.61.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.