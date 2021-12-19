Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $238.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $255.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.61.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $219.62 on Thursday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,566,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,468,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 135,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

