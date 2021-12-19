Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $53,625.00 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,986 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,476.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $151,845.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $275.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

