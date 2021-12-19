CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQU) Shares Up 1%

CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.53. 9,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,688,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000.

