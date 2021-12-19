Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Down 21.3% in November

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the second quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVR. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CLVR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.86. 236,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.