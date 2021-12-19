Cognyte Software (CGNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $18.00 on Friday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth $84,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CGNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.