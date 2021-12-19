Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MITAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITAU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITAU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $14,672,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $14,672,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $12,802,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $6,517,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $4,925,000.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.