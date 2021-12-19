Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,714 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.54% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.