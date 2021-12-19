Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $37.80 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.35. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

