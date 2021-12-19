Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $44.58 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $44,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $170.16 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,215.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $45,633,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,864,145 shares of company stock valued at $470,569,495. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

