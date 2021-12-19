Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $47,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $496.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $511.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

