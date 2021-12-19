Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,698 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.60% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after purchasing an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,312,000 after buying an additional 365,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after buying an additional 369,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 208,149 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,478,000 after buying an additional 259,848 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

