Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $33,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

ONEQ opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.