Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

