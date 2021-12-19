Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down to $33.46

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.46, but opened at $31.00. Construction Partners shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 8 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.