Contrasting AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Novavax alerts:

This table compares Novavax and AIM ImmunoTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 34.55 -$418.26 million ($14.81) -14.67 AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 343.91 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -3.11

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -89.31% -149.66% -45.23% AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novavax and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novavax currently has a consensus target price of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech beats Novavax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.