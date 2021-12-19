Contrasting iFresh (IFMK) & Its Peers

iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare iFresh to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iFresh and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $89.45 million -$8.29 million -0.86 iFresh Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 19.34

iFresh’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of iFresh shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iFresh and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A iFresh Competitors 1108 2628 2677 83 2.27

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 21.82%. Given iFresh’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iFresh has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares iFresh and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh N/A N/A N/A iFresh Competitors 1.84% 22.18% 4.75%

Volatility & Risk

iFresh has a beta of -2.74, indicating that its stock price is 374% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iFresh’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iFresh competitors beat iFresh on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh, Inc. engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

