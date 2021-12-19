Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Core Molding Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.22. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

