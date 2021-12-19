Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,201,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Shares of PMAY opened at $30.23 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.