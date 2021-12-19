Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 318 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 57.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $487.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $496.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

