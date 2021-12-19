Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

