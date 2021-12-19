Costello Asset Management INC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 103,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,712,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,613,000 after buying an additional 108,826 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

