Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $22.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $241,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

