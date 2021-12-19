Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Switch stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 163.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,644,268 shares of company stock valued at $41,900,444. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after acquiring an additional 359,739 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

