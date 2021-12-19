Creditcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.84 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $4.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00004783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.56 or 0.99596711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00032630 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.62 or 0.00910715 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 138.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.