Curate Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $17.76 million and approximately $765,754.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00004538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007016 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,359 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

