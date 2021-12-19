Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 658,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 583,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

