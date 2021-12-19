Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Danaher were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

DHR opened at $313.41 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

