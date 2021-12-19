Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.
Shares of DRI traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,383. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.
In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
