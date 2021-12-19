Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of DRI traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,383. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

