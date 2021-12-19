DecentBet (DBET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $239.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $79,088.04 and approximately $239.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

