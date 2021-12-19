Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPDW opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Deep Down has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Get Deep Down alerts:

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Deep Down had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Deep Down Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Down and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.