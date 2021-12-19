DEEPSPACE (DPS) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $16.97 million and $31,226.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.36 or 0.08357794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.46 or 0.99871052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

