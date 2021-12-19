Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $405.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $404.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.75. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

