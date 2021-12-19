DeFiSocial Gaming Price Reaches $687.32 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053277 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.50 or 0.08286133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.92 or 0.99976550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

