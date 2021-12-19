DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,117 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of UAL opened at $40.78 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

