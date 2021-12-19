DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $16,860,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $19,798,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $10,602,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

DTM stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

