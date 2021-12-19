DePay Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. DePay has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $93,768.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.45 or 0.08271836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,411.13 or 1.00135957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.