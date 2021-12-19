DIA Trading Down 10.1% This Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, DIA has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $68.57 million and $5.21 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DIA

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 56,634,600 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

