DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.09.

NYSE DKS opened at $103.98 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

