Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in November

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of Diversey stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diversey has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Diversey by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

