Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $2,670,571.62 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DLB opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

