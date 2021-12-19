Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.
Shares of Doximity stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.