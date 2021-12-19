Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.96.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $102,098,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

