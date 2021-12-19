DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DTM opened at $47.10 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.