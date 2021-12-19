Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 26,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

